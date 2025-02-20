Records Axar Patel would have achieved had Rohit Sharma taken the hat-trick catch Check out the several records that Axar Patel would have broken had Rohit Sharma taken the catch which would have granted the all-rounder his hat-trick against Bangladesh.

The Indian team put in an excellent performance in the first innings of their Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh. Both sides faced off in game 2 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

One of the biggest highlights from the first innings of the game was when Axar Patel approached his hat trick. Axar Patel looked exceptional in the early stages of his spell. In the 9th over of the first innings, the all-rounder dismissed Tanzid Hasan on the second ball of the over. Furthermore, he sent Mushfiqur Rahim packing on the very next ball.

As the fans waited in anticipation for the star all-rounder’s hat trick, the opportunity was presented to him when Jaker Ali edged the very next delivery, and it went towards Rohit Sharma in the slips. However, the skipper was unable to handle the catch and went on to drop it.

It is worth noting that had Rohit Sharma taken the catch that would have granted Axar Patel his hat trick, the all-rounder would have scripted several world records. If the hat trick was to be completed, Axar would have become the first player with a hat trick on debut in ICC ODI events. Furthermore, he would have become the first Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in men's ICC events.

Similarly, Axar would have also become the second Indian spinner to have taken a hat trick in ODIs after Kuldeep Yadav. Missing out on the moment, Jerome Taylor remains the only player with a hat trick in the Champions Trophy.

After the end of the first innings, Patel also came forward and opined that Rohit dropping the catch was just a part of the game. “A lot happened. I didn't know if it (Tanzid Hasan wicket) was out, but KL appealed and it was out. Then I go the second wicket. The third one, when the edge was found, I thought I got my hat-trick. It was an eventful over. I started to celebrate and then I saw it (Rohit dropping the catch). I didn't react and just came back. It's part of the game.” Patel said in the mid-innings break.