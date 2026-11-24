Doha:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has broken Jake Fraser-McGurk’s world record for the fastest century in List A cricket. Against United Arab Emirates, the 15-year-old went berserk, reaching the three-figure mark in just 28 balls. On route to the century, he smacked 15 sixes and four boundaries. With that, India A also broke the record for the fastest team century in List A cricket history.

From the outset, the youngster has dominated the proceedings. He hit three sixes in the first over of the chase and has managed to keep up with the momentum. Even after losing his opening partner Abhishek Sharma early and later Prabhsimran Singh, the Bihar-born didn’t change his momentum and kept smashing boundaries against every bowler.

Meanwhile, South Australia’s Fraser-McGurk earlier held the record for the fastest List A ton, having scored it in 29 balls against Tasmania at Adelaide in the Marsh Cup in 2023. For three years, the record remained unbeaten before Vaibhav stole the show against India. Meanwhile, among Indians, Sakibul Gani held the record. The former Bihar captain hit a 32-ball century against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi in the 2025-26 season.

When it comes to international cricket, AB de Villiers holds the record for the fastest List A century. The former South Africa captain reached the milestone in just 31 balls.

Fastest List A century:

Player Ball taken for 100 Match Year Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 28 India A vs UAE 2026 Jake Fraser-McGurk 29 South Australia vs Tasmania 2023 AB de Villiers 31 South Africa vs West Indies 2014-15 Sakibul Gani 32 Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh 2025-26 Ishan Kishan 33 Jharkhand vs Karnataka 2025-26

Fastest 150 in List A cricket

Even after completing his century, Sooryavanshi didn’t stop his carnage at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha. He smacked the fastest 150 in List A cricket. He broke his own record for the feat. He has previously hit a 59-ball for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Again, that’s not where he stopped. Sooryavanshi went on to score a double century in just 52 balls. He also broke several records in the process.

Comparison with T20s

Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan holds the world record for the fastest century in T20 cricket history. He achieved the feat in 27 balls. Given Sooryavanshi’s pedigree and run-scoring ability, the day isn’t far off when he gives Sahil a run for his money. That’s one world record that will surely be on Sooryavanshi’s to-do list next

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks several world records with 204 vs UAE; India qualify for semis