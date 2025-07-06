Record-breaker Akash Deep reveals his sister has cancer, dedicates Edgbaston win to her Akash Deep created the record for the best match figures by an Indian bowler in England as he took 10/187 in India's historic win over England in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Akash has revealed that his sister has been suffering from cancer, and also dedicated the special win to her.

Akash Deep produced a brilliant display of seam movement as he starred in India's historic win at Edgbaston in the second Test match against England. Akash took a match haul of 10 wickets and played an instrumental role in helping India win their first-ever Test match at the Birmingham-based venue.

Akash took four wickets in the first innings and six in the second to take a 10-wicket haul in the match. His 10/187 in the match is the best figures by a bowler in a Test match, going past the previous record of 10/188 by Chetan Sharma. Akash is only the second Indian bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in England.

Akash reveals his sister has cancer

Meanwhile, the speedster revealed an emotional thing after India's win over the Three Lions. Akash revealed that his sister is suffering from cancer and dedicated the famous win to her.

"I have not told this to anyone. My elder sister has been suffering from cancer for the last two months. She is now stable, and she is fine. I think she will be the happiest (seeing my performance). I want to dedicate this match to her. I wanted to see a smile on her face," Akash said after the match.

"This is for you. Whenever I held the ball in my hand, your face was in my mind. I want to see happiness in your face. We are all with you," he added in his message to his sister.

India register biggest away win in Birmingham

Meanwhile, India defeated England for the first time in Birmingham. They had played eight matches at the venue but had lost seven, while drawing one.

Their 336-run win over the English side is India's biggest away win by margin of runs. The previous biggest was by 318 runs, which they achieved after beating West Indies in a Test in 2019.

Biggest away wins for India (by runs):

336 vs Eng Birmingham 2025

318 vs WI North Sound 2019

304 vs SL Galle 2017

295 vs Aus Perth 2024

279 vs Eng Leeds 1986