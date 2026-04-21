Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham invests in Birmingham Phoenix of The Hundred, buys 1.2% stake

Birmingham:

Real Madrid and England international Jude Bellingham has purchased a minority stake in Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix. The midfielder, who grew up in Birmingham, acquired the stake from both Warwickshire and Knighthead Capital, the American investment fund that co-owns the franchise with the county.

Warwickshire disclosed in their annual report that a transaction involving 1.2% of Phoenix shares was completed in January 2026 to “an investor,” half of which came from the club. As a result, Warwickshire now holds 50.4% of the franchise’s shares, Knighthead retains 48.4%, and Bellingham’s estimated 0.6% stake is valued at roughly £1 million. The club also reported a “fair value” of £48 million for its controlling interest, based on Knighthead’s previous purchase and a control premium.

Notably, Bellingham’s roots in Birmingham run deep. He joined Birmingham City’s Under-8s academy, became their youngest first-team player at 16, and later moved to Borussia Dortmund for £22.75 million. In 2023, he joined Real Madrid for around £88 million. A vocal cricket fan, he played junior cricket for Hagley Cricket Club and has previously expressed admiration for England Test captain Ben Stokes, saying he would choose to swap roles with him for a day.

Jacob Bethell, Ellyse Perry to lead Birmingham

The Phoenix, yet to claim a men’s or women’s Hundred title, finished outside the play-offs last year. Their men’s team will be led by England batter Jacob Bethell, while Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry will captain the women’s side this season.

Meanwhile, Knighthead’s investment in the Phoenix forms part of a broader plan to develop a ‘Sports Quarter’ in Birmingham, including a new 62,000-seat football stadium and improved transport links. Wagner has described the Hundred as a key element of his commitment to the city.

Warwickshire has so far declined to comment publicly but is expected to officially confirm Bellingham’s involvement on Wednesday. The investment marks a unique intersection of elite football and cricket in Bellingham’s hometown.

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