RCBW vs UPW WPL 2023: Bangalore get on board with win over UP, keep playoff hopes alive

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2023: Kanika Ahuja powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first win of the tournament as the Bangalore side defeated the UP Warriorz by 5 wickets. Smriti Mandhana's side finally got off to mark with a win at the DY Patil Sports Academy and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Bangalore faced the Warriorz in a do-or-die match in Navi Mumbai. They took full fruits out of the conditions with the ball first as medium pacers took big wickets inside the powerplay. Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma staged the revival act for the Warriorz with a 69-run stand but once it was broken, Warriorz struggled to post a big total. In the chase, Bangalore were hit with blows as Devine and Mandhana walked back cheaply but Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh took them over the line.

More to follow...

