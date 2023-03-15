Wednesday, March 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RCBW vs UPW WPL 2023: Bangalore get on board with win over UP, keep playoff hopes alive

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2023: Bangalore get on board with win over UP, keep playoff hopes alive

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2023: Bangalore defeat UP by 5 wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh held their nerves to get RCB over the line for the first time in the season.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2023 23:15 IST
Bangalore beat UP
Image Source : PTI Bangalore beat UP

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2023: Kanika Ahuja powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first win of the tournament as the Bangalore side defeated the UP Warriorz by 5 wickets. Smriti Mandhana's side finally got off to mark with a win at the DY Patil Sports Academy and keep their playoff hopes alive. 

Bangalore faced the Warriorz in a do-or-die match in Navi Mumbai. They took full fruits out of the conditions with the ball first as medium pacers took big wickets inside the powerplay. Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma staged the revival act for the Warriorz with a 69-run stand but once it was broken, Warriorz struggled to post a big total. In the chase, Bangalore were hit with blows as Devine and Mandhana walked back cheaply but Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh took them over the line.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News