RCBW vs GGW WPL 2026 live score: Unbeaten Bengaluru take on Giants in first game in Vadodara

Undefeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru are taking on Gujarat Giants in their fifth match of the Women's Premier League 2026. The tournament now shifts to the second venue - the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, with the matches at Navi Mumbai coming to an end.
RCB are riding on a four-game winning streak this season, their best start to a WPL season ever. Gujarat Giants have hit a roadblock. After winning two games in a row, they have now lost two on the bounce and find themselves in the middle-table muddle. Follow for the latest updates on this game.