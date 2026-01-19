RCB women create all-time WPL record, become first team to enter playoffs with win over GG Royal Challengers Bengaluru have become the first team to qualify for the Women's Premier League 2026 playoffs after their strong win over Gujarat Giants in Vadodara. RCB women have created a historical record with their win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru women have created an all-time record in the Women's Premier League after defeating Gujarat Giants in their fifth match of the tournament.

Bengaluru put up a brilliant all-round performance in the first match of the season at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara as the tournament has now moved from Navi Mumbai. RCB maintained their strong run and registered their fifth win in as many games this season. They are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing season.

With this win, RCB have made it to the playoffs with 10 points in five matches. Meanwhile, RCB have also achieved an all-time record in the WPL. RCB have become the first team to win six matches in a row in the WPL. They had previously been on a five-match winning streak in 2024-25. The only other team with five consecutive wins are Mumbai Indians, who had done this twice: once in 2023 and then in 2023/24. RCBW were tied with them but are now above them.

Most consecutive wins in WPL:

6 - RCB-W (2025-26)

5 - MI-W (2023)

5 - MI-W (2023-24)

5 - RCB-W (2024-25)

4 - DC-W (2024)

RCB have bagged all five games this season and had ended the 2025 season with a win over the Mumbai Indians in their last match last season.

Coming to the match, RCB were at their best yet again. Asked to bat first, Bengaluru posted a strong total of 178/6 in their 20 overs with Gautami Naik scoring a stellar 73 from 55 balls. Radha Yadav came with a bit of a cameo and made 17 from eight balls as the Bengaluru side posted a strong total.

The bowlers complemented Bengaluru well, with Sayali Satghare jolting the Giants with two wickets in the second over of the chase. She first cleaned Beth Mooney before getting rid of Sophie Devine. Lauren Bell struck next as she removed Kanika Ahuja, before Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav joined the party. De Klerk picked two wickets as she now holds the purple cap for most wickets in the ongoing season. RCB bowlers did well as GG were restricted to 117/8 as RCB won by 61 runs.