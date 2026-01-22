RCB want 'grey areas' to be addressed before playing IPL 2026 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Cricket remains in line to return to Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026 but the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are insisting for more clarity over the guidelines from the government. The franchise wants 'grey areas' to be addressed to play their home matches at the venue in IPL 2026.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made it clear that they are eager to play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, the franchise wants 'grey areas' to be addressed as it is seeking more clarity in the guidelines set by the Karnataka government. In a press conference held by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), president Venkatesh Prasad revealed that the communication had been one-sided till now in terms of RCB playing their matches at home.

According a report in ESPNCricinfo, RCB are seeking clarity on a provision that places responsibility for any incident in and around the venue on the organisers. They want clear guidelines on how this ruling will be applied as there will be three other stakeholders involved as well - KSCA, BCCI and Karnataka state government.

"While our desire is always to play at our home ground, in front of our ardent fans, we want to be thorough in our commitment to further understand the conditions applicable to host matches here and the measures taken to ensure fans safety protocols are met. Our goal is to see how best all stakeholders involved can work together.

"From our preliminary conversations, there are still a few grey areas that need to be looked into, and we are considering these parameters and inputs from all stakeholders before arriving at a responsible decision for the team and our fans," RCB said in a statement. Earlier, it was reported that the RCB are planning to play their home matches at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and in Raipur.

What did KSCA say in the matter?

Earlier on Wednesday, KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad placed the onus on RCB to initiate a meaningful dialogue with the government to ensure the smooth conduct of matches during the IPL. "Unless and until the government agencies were convinced about the timelines that we had given them, about the work that we are going to do based on the report that we had received, they wouldn't have given us a go-ahead," Prasad said.

Also Read