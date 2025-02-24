RCB vs UPW, WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz UP Warriorz turned over the Delhi Capitals in the reverse fixture in the last game in the ongoing Women's Premier League to earn their first points. Chinelle Henry and Grace Harris were the stars for the Warriorz with bat and ball and more of the same would be the message from the team management.

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their first defeat in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) in their first home game after winning the trophy last year. RCB were found short just a bit in both departments as Mumbai Indians chased down 167 without much discomfort while UP Warriorz, on the other hand, despite the top-order collapse found their bearings back and registered their first win of the season.

On paper, despite all the injuries, RCB will start as favourites being the stronger side but the Warriorz have a few X-factor players who can change the game on its head like Chinelle Henry and Grace Harris did with both bat and ball against the Delhi Capitals. The Warriorz were snailing around the 15-over mark at 109/7 before Henry decided to belt the DC attack out of the park to what was a winning score of 177 before Harris topped the cake with a hat-trick cherry.

Warriorz have got a phenomenal overseas roster so much so that someone like Chamari Athapththu is having to sit out and hence, the likes of Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh and skipper Deepti Sharma will be keen to put up performances to support the foreign stars. RCB, on the other hand, desperately need Perry to be bowling to get their balance right, otherwise they will have to play someone like Heather Graham, who can contribute in both departments as they are missing the killer blow in both departments, which is down to balance.

My Dream11 team for WPL 2025 Match 9, RCB vs UPW

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (c), Kanika Ahuja, Ellyse Perry (vc), Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Renuka Singh Thakur, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana/Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry (wk), Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor