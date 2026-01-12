RCB-W vs UP-W WPL Match Score Live: Harleen Deol opens with Meg Lanning as UP Warriorz bat first Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and elected to field first against UP Warriorz in match 5 of the ongoing WPL 2026. UP suffered a defeat to Gujarat in their opening game, while RCB registered a win over Mumbai Indians.

Navi Mumbai:

After enjoying a small break, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are back in action against UP Warriorz in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) on January 12. They defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the tournament, courtesy of a sensational show from Nadine de Klerk. They will hope to continue with the same momentum, having won the toss and elected to bowl first at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

UP, on the other hand, suffered a defeat to Gujarat Giants in their opening game of the tournament. Phoebe Litchfield played a phenomenal knock, but had little support from the other end. They have a spectacular squad, filled with quality players in Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin, among others and it’s only a matter of time before they return back to winning ways.