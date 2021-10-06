RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Kohli's Bangalore eye top-2 finish, Williamson's Hyderabad play for pride

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Score: Check live updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Match 52 on indiatvnews.com.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Score, IPL 2021: Updates from Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Match 52, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on indiatvnews.com.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will eye a top-two finish as they take on beleaguered SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Virat Kohli-led side is currently third on the points table with eight wins from 12 matches. If Bangalore win both their remaining two games, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are already out of the competition, having just two wins out of 12 games. They would be looking to finish their campaign on a positive note by registering two consecutive wins. [RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, Today Match playing XI, Fantasy XI, Match Streaming details]

Preview RCB vs SRH: Assured of a play-off berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to inch closer to a top-two finish in the league stage when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday. A win on Wednesday will definitely boost RCB's confidence ahead of their final group game against DC on Friday. If RCB win both their remaining two games, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two.

SRH, on the other hand, had a poor outing this season and are already out of the competition, languishing at the bottom of the eight-team standings with just two wins out of 12 games. SRH have registered just one win -- over Rajasthan Royals -- out of five games so far in the second leg. They would be looking to finish their campaign on a positive note by registering two consecutive wins. [FULL PREVIEW]