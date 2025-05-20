RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 clash shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League on Friday, May 23. The venue for the clash has reportedly been shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow.

New Delhi:

In a major development for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2025 clash, the venue for the match has been shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow, ESPNCricinfo reported. The 65th match of the tournament, set to take place on May 23, was initially slated to take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, however, due to the adverse weather conditions in the city, the clash has been moved to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

"The TATA IPL Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, due to unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru," IPL said in a statement.

The weather has not been kind in Bengaluru with consistent rains showering the city. The clash was RCB's last home match in the tournament, however, the clash has now been shifted.

RCB are set to face SRH and Lucknow Super Giants in their final two matches of the league stage. They were slated to face LSG in Lucknow and now both their matches will take place at the same venue before they head to the playoffs as RCB, alongside Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have qualified for the playoffs.

IPL 2025 playoffs to be played in Ahmedabad and Mullanpur

The Indian Premier League 2025 final will reportedly take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after the change in venues for the playoffs. As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the final will take place at the Ahmedabad-based venue, while the playoffs could take place in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

The two venues were considered keeping in mind the weather conditions as the rainy season grips the country. The final will be played on June 3. Notably, as per the report, the Narendra Modi Stadium could also host Qualifier 2 on June 1. The other two matches - Qualifier 1 and Eliminator - can be played in Mullanpur on May 29 and 30 respectively. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata were originally set to host the playoff matches. However, after the resumption following a brief suspension due to the India-Pakistan tensions, the playoff venues have been changed.