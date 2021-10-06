RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Kohli or Williamson?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today

With playoffs berth confirmed, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will now aim to assure themselves a top-two finish, which will give the side an extra opportunity to make the finals, when they take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB presently stand third in the points table with 16 points in 12 games, two points behind second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have 18 points to their name in 13 games, and four behind top-placed Delhi Capitals.

Total Matches Played - 12

Tosses won: 7

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 0/7 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs

SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs

MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs

PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets

SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs

SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets

SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

KKR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - KKR won by 6 wickets

Total Matches Played - 12

Tosses won: 8

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 5/8 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MATCH RESULT

MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets

SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets

CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs

DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run

PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 9 wickets

RCB vs CSK: CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs

RR:vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets

RCB vs PBKS - RCB won the toss, opted to bat - RCB won by 6 runs