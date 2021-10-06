Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Kohli or Williamson?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Kohli or Williamson?

IPL 2021 RCB vs SRH Toss Today: Find the list of all toss and match results for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 so far.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2021 15:53 IST
RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today

With playoffs berth confirmed, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will now aim to assure themselves a top-two finish, which will give the side an extra opportunity to make the finals, when they take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB presently stand third in the points table with 16 points in 12 games, two points behind second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have 18 points to their name in 13 games, and four behind top-placed Delhi Capitals. 

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 12

Tosses won: 7
Tosses lost: 5
Match Result after Tosses won: 0/7 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs
SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs
MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs
PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets 
SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs
SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets
SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
KKR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - KKR won by 6 wickets

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALOREToss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 12
Tosses won: 8
Tosses lost: 4
Match Result after Tosses won: 5/8 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MATCH RESULT

MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets
SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs
RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets
CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs
DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run
PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 9 wickets
RCB vs CSK: CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs
RR:vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets
RCB vs PBKS - RCB won the toss, opted to bat - RCB won by 6 runs

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker