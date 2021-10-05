RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, today match playing XI, Fantasy XI, match Streaming details

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Dream11 RCB vs SRH Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Dubai Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for RCB vs SRH, 7:30 PM in India.

Assured of a play-off berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to inch closer to a top two finish in the league stage when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Wednesday. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

And with a place in top 2 at stake, RCB will like to put their best foot forward with best XI, SRH would rather like to play the role of party spoiler.

Predicted XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian/ Tim David, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Sandeep Sharma, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper (Wriddhiman Saha)

SRH's Wriddhiman Saha has largely been scoring in the opening overs but consistency at times has been an issue.

Batter (Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers)

The last game at this was a high-scoring spectacle, making selection of in-form batters crucial. All of Kohli, Paddikal and Williamson have been in good form as far as their recent performances suggest. AB de Villiers also looked comfortable in the middle in the last match, hint of something big to come?

All-rounder (Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Ahmed)

The line-up is incomplete without Maxwell and SRH's Jason Holder. Maxwell has been firing consistently for a change this year while Holder has been the go-to man for wickets for SRH skipper Kane Williamson.

Bowler (Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal)

Purple cap holder Harshal Patel doesn't require any further introduction given his achievements this season while Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal have always been the strike bowlers for their respective teams.

PITCH REPORT

The last match at Sharjah produced over 380 runs and is expected to be a batting paradise again with the match being scheduled after three days gap.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain hot and humid with the temperature fluctuating between 28-30 degrees Celsius during the evening game.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 RCB vs SRH Match 51 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.