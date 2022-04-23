RCB vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Bangalore vs Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RCB in action against LSG. (File Photo)

RCB vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match No. 36 of IPL 2022

Saturday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Dream 11 for RCB vs SRH

Dinesh Karthik, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli(C), Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell(VC), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan.

Probable Playing XI for RCB vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Pitch Report

A 170-180 kind of match is likely to be on display today. It might be a high scoring match. The pitch is favourable for spinners.

Average 1st innings score: 186.3

Average powerplay score: 54.2

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RCB vs SRH, 36th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs SRH, 36th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the RCB vs SRH, 36th Match IPL 2022?

Saturday, 23rd April

At what time does RCB vs SRH, 36th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RCB vs SRH, 36th Match IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

RCB

Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam.

SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey