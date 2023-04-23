RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli drops major update on Josh Hazlewood's availability in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Josh Hazlewood is out of action for RCB in IPL 2023

RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched their second consecutive game in IPL 2023 when they defeated Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of the tournament. Bangalore clinched the game as their pacers held their nerves in the match to avoid RR a win by 7 runs. Meanwhile, RCB are missing the services of their key fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and Kohli has opened up on him.

After RCB's match against RR, Kohli provided a major update on Hazlewood's availability. The RCB star heaped praise on Siraj and hoped Hazlewood comes into the team in the next game. Siraj was phenomenal, he's got Buttler out in the past and he's bowling as well as I've ever seen him doing. Running in with the new ball and he shows intent and confidence, he has the Purple Cap for that reason. He's leading the line-up and hopefully, Josh comes in next game," Kohli told Broadcasters after the match.

He also praised Harshal Patel for getting the job done in tough overs and stated that Hazlewood will boost the attack. "Harshal always bowls the difficult overs, it's not easy at Chinnaswamy. He's closed out matches against DC and today as well for us. So great credit to the way he has performed. We trust him to perform at the death. Whenever Hazlewood comes in, we might look like a different attack," Kohli added.

Hazlewood is rehabilitating from his Achilles injury. As of Thursday night, Hazlewood was waiting for clearance from Cricket Australia. Meanwhile, RCB's bowling coach Adam Griffith provided another update on Hazlewood recently. “He stayed in Bangalore to continue with his preparation and is going really well. He has got a couple of things to tick off for Cricket Australia to sign off so that he is available to play," Griffith said,

"But he is doing everything possible he can to make sure he is good to go. We will get back and assess him,” he added.

