RCB vs RR: Bangalore edge past Rajasthan in tight contest as bowlers hold their nerves

RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore edged past Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of IPL 2023 as their bowlers held their nerves at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB defended a total of 189 and held a star-studded RR batting line-up to 182/6 at the end of 20 overs. The win was earlier set by their overseas star batters - Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

RR needed 69 off the final five overs and RR were banking on the new pair of Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel to take them across the line after the fall of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Hetmyer did not had a great day at the office as he was sent back for just 3 in 9 balls. Jurel and Ravi Ashwin kept RR in the hunt but it became way too much as Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, and Harshal Patel clinched the game for RCB.

RR were inflicted with an early blow in the chase as Mohammed Siraj castled Jos Buttler in the first over. Devdutt Padikkal struggled in the start but then found his touch as he made 52 off 34 balls before falling to Willey. Jaiswal too followed him soon as he fell 3 shy of his fifty to Harshal Patel. Samson got out for 22 and RR were then in trouble and failed to find a win. Meanwhile, this is RR have now lost two in two matches, while RCB have won two in two. RR still stay at the top of the points table with 4 wins in 7 games. Meanwhile, RCB have the same wins in 7 outings but have an inferior run rate and sit on fifth.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to get 189/9 in 20 overs and were powered by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. The big three - Virat, Faf, and Maxwell have been doing the job for them with the bat and it was again on display as RCB's middle and lower order scored 35 runs in 32 balls. In the final five overs, RCB made just 32 as Maxwell and Faf du Plessis fell in succession. For RR, Boult was the pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets in 4 overs for 41 runs.

