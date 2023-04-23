RCB vs RR: Pitch Report to Records - Everything to know about M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore. RCB are coming into this game after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue by 8 runs. Even the Royals are playing this game after losing to Lucknow Super Giants by 10 runs at home.

A win for RCB will help them be amongst the top five teams with four wins so far this season. However, a loss will put their season in jeopardy. On the other hand, Sanju Samson and his men are at the top of the points table and even a loss might not make much of a difference. However, they will be keen on not gtting into the losing streak.

Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium:

​Pitch Report - RCB vs RR

The average first innings score in IPL 2023 at this venue has been 158. A total of three matches have been played so far with two winning by chasing teams. The spinners will come into the game and the ball is likely to turn later in the innings.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is known to be a brilliant chasing record but this is an afternoon game and this might prompt the team winning the toss to bat first.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium T20 records - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 16

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 135

Average 2nd Innings scores: 130

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 202/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Highest score chased - 99/10 (19.3 Ov) by RSAW vs NZW

Lowest score defended - 114/7 (20 Ov) by SLW vs RSAW

Full Squads -

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Latest Cricket News