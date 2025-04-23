RCB vs RR Pitch Report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play? Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Rajasthan Royals in match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Check out the pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Rajasthan Royals in match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajat Patidar-led side has been sensational in the current season, but their track record at home is exactly the opposite. RCB have won all five away games this season but lost every game at home. They have accumulated 10 points in eight matches, and the goal now will be to get back to winning ways at home, especially at the business end of the season.

Patidar and star batter Virat Kohli have been tremendous with the bat, and the focus will once again be on them. Phil Salt, meanwhile, has done well but hasn’t been consistent enough. The middle order batters have done a decent job so far, and the team management will be happy with how things have gone so far. With the ball, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been great, with Krunal Pandya chipping in quality performances from time to time.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have failed to chase nine runs in the final over in their last two matches. They lost to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over and by two runs to Lucknow Super Giants. Notably, their captain, Sanju Samson, will miss out owing to the rib injury he suffered against Delhi. In his absence, Riyan Parag will continue as captain. Overall, they need to address several areas to return back to winning ways.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has changed drastically in the recent past. It used to be a high-scoring venue, but the bowlers get the advantage these days. Spinners will be key in the match. Bowling first will be ideal and anything over 175 runs can be considered a good total on the board.