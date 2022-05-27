RCB vs RR Live Streaming Online, Tv IPL 2022 IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: When and Where to watch RCB vs RR Match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rajasthan Royals in action against Chennai Super Kings (file photo)

RCB vs RR Live Streaming Online, Tv IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: When and Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royal Live In India? Know Details

Here are the Live Streaming Details of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals:

The RCB vs RR match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Gold 2 channels will telecast the match.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 Online, Live Streaming?

You can watch live streaming of RCB vs RR match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 in South Africa and Zimbabwe?

The match will be telecast on SuperSports Cricket in South Africa and Zimbabwe and also in other African countries.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 in the United Kingdom (UK)?

Sky Sports will live telecast the RCB vs RR match in the United Kingdom.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 in the West Indies?

Flow Sports will telecast the match in the West Indies.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 in the United States?

Willow TV will telecast IPL matches in the United States and Canada.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 in Australia?

Fox Sports and Fox Cricket will live telecast the match in Australia

Where can I watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 in New Zealand?

Sky Sports live telecast the match between Royal Challengers bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

Full squads -

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2022, Qualifier 2

Friday, 7:30 PM

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad