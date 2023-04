Hello and a warm welcome to everyone in this first match of the Super Sunday doubleheader in IPL 2023. It's the Battle of Royals at the batting paradise M Chinnaswamy in the afternoon game on April 23. Faf du Plessis' RCB will be up against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the former's home. While RCB are coming off a win, RR have lost their previous game in the tournament. This shall be a cracking contest. So, bring some snacks out of your kitchen and sit back in comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this game.