Live RCB vs RR IPL 2025 live score: Salt-Kohli off to flying start Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Follow for the latest updates.

Bengaluru: The stage is set for game 42 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are hosting Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both sides lock horns with Rajasthan on the back of some subpar performances in their last few matches. Furthermore, with RCB yet to register a win at home, Patidar's men will hope to improve their record at home as well. Match Scorecard

Live updates :RCB vs RR IPL 2025 live score: Bengaluru hope to breeze past struggling Rajasthan Auto Refresh Refresh 4 done! Kohli and Salt are looking good, they have evaded RR's bowling attack so far, and the duo have started to look comfortable on the pitch now. After 4 overs, the score reads 37-0.

2 overs done! Salt and Kohli are getting a feel of the pitch here. A few close calls, but both batters are surviving out there. After 2 overs, the score reads 18-0.

Openers out in the middle! Virat Kohli and Phil Salt are all set to kick off the first innings in Bengaluru. Both batters will hope for a good start to the game.

Playing XIs are here! Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RR opt to bowl first! Rajasthan Royals have won the toss here in Bengaluru, and the side has opted to bowl first against Bengaluru. The side will hope for a good performance with both the bat and the ball.

WELCOME! The stage is set for game 42 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025! Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and both sides will hope for a good performance in the upcoming game.