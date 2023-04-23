RCB vs RR: Why Virat Kohli is leading Bangalore despite Faf du Plessis being in Playing XI?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli leads RCB in game against RR

RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd game of IPL 2023. Faf du Plessis RCB take on Sanju Samson's RR at their home M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, RCB are being led by Virat Kohli once again.

Why Virat Kohli is leading RCB despite Faf du Plessis in the Playing XI?

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. While RR is being led by Samson, Virat Kohli continues to be RCB's captain despite Faf being in the team.

Notably, Faf du Plessis had suffered a minor rib injury and was substituted out in RCB's last game against PBKS. Virat Kohli led the team in that game and is leading them in the game against RR too.

Like, in the previous game, Faf will be subbed out once he completes his batting, Kohli informed during the toss. "They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of matches, nothing I'm not used to doing. So I'm happy to step in, I am ready to continue with whatever Faf has been doing. The team has answered well, we are playing with a lot of energy, and that showed in the last match. One change for us, David Willey comes in for Wayne Parnell. Faf continues to play as an impact sub," Kohli said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan won the toss. "We will be bowling first. Seeing at the conditions, our side and their side. So we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might substitute someone later on," Samson said during the toss.

RCB's Playing XI:

Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

RR's Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

