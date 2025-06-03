RCB vs PBKS pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play in IPL 2025 Final? Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will battle it out in the IPL 2025 final. Both teams have the opportunity to win their maiden title in history. Ahead of that, read the pitch report of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have been incredible in the ongoing season, but courtesy of winning Qualifier 1, RCB are expected to be more confident of getting the job done. Punjab can take inspiration from their blockbuster win against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Since they have already played a match in the same stadium, Punjab will be hopeful too.

Captain Shreyas Iyer is currently in some brilliant form. He led by example in the previous match, smashing an unbeaten 87 runs off 41 balls to help the team qualify for the final. Apart from that, Josh Inglis and Nehal Wadhera had a brilliant outing too. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have failed to get going in the last couple of matches but the law of averages can turn in their favour at any point.

The bowling, however, needs to be addressed. Arshdeep Singh’s poor run of form is a matter of concern. When it comes to RCB, there were plenty of doubts about Phil Salt’s availability. However, the England international has returned to India on the morning of June 3 to take part in the summit clash. He is in terrific form and so is star batter Virat Kohli, who made 614 runs in 14 matches this season.

RCB’s bowling has bothered the team for several years. That is one area that the team has addressed this season and they have done well. Particularly Josh Hazlewood, who picked up 21 wickets in 11 matches and is currently the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the season. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal have been effective too as RCB dream of fulfilling the ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ prophecy.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium will heavily favour the batters. A high-scoring encounter is expected and the team winning the toss is very likely to bowl first. There’s a low possibility of rain but it is not expected to affect the game. Dew is expected to be there in the second innings, which will put the team bowling second in trouble. Anything over 200 runs can be considered a good total.