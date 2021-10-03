Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2021: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Online, 2021 Indian Premier League ( IPL 2021) Match 48 RCB vs PBKS (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings) Live Online and TV Telecast. You can watch RCB vs PBKS Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select platforms.

The RCB vs PBKS (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings) will be the Match 48 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The RCB vs PBKS match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch RCB vs PBKS Live, how to watch the Vivo IPL 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch MI vs DC on Hotstar and Star Sports.

At what time does Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 48 will start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 48 will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 48?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 48 will take place on October 2 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of theRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 48?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 48 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 48?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 48 on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 48?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Adil Rashid, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh