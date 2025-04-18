RCB vs PBKS Kolkata Weather Report: Will rain affect IPL 2025 Match 34 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will lock horns at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18. Both teams have won four out of six matches in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Check out the weather report before the blockbuster clash.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Punjab Kings in match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams managed a stunning start, winning four out of their six games so far in the season and are third and fourth respectively on the points table. The winner of the match on April 18 has the opportunity to jump and move to number one or two on the table.

For Bengaluru, Phil Salt has managed to give good starts, while Rajat Patidar has been impactful, scoring 186 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 161.73. Star batter Virat Kohli has been terrific as well, as the 36-year-old has made 248 runs so far and is the leading run-scorer for RCB this season. Among bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have been the star performers, while Krunal Pandya has made an impact from time to time.

Punjab, on the other hand, snatched a win from the jaws of defeat in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders. That will give the team plenty of confidence ahead of facing RCB. Captain Shreyas Iyer has done a commendable job with the bat, while Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh have shown glimpses of class. Among bowlers, Arshdeep has picked up eight wickets in six matches but most importantly, star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has regained his lost form.

Will it rain in Bengaluru for RCB vs PBKS match?

Dark clouds are all over Chinnaswamy Stadium as the match is slated to begin in two hours. It has rained all through the week, and there’s a massive possibility of the game being disrupted. According to AccuWeather, the dark clouds are expected to pass as the game progresses but there are also chances of rain. However, it is not expected to affect the entire match between Bengaluru and Punjab.