RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 toss today: Virat Kohli's Bangalore and KL Rahul's Punjab toss records

Punjab Kings' play-off ambitions will be put to test on Sunday when they face third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will be looking to seal their spot in the last four with a win in match 48 of IPL 2021 in Sharjah.

The teams come into the match with a confidence of a win in their last game. RCB saw off Rajasthan Royals in a comfortable win while PBKS registered a nervy win against Kolkata Knight Riders. The pitches in the UAE have been playing games with all the outfits and KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will be hoping their players adjust to the conditions first in order to gain an advantage.

Pitch report: The ground at Sharjah has been neutral to both bowlers and batters with something on the offer for both. However, with every match, the pitches are getting slower, allowing spinners to contain runs in the middle overs.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 11

Tosses won: 7

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 4/7 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MATCH RESULT

MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets

SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets

CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs

DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run

PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 9 wickets

RCB vs CSK: CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs

RR:vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets

PUNJAB KINGS: Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 12

Tosses won: 5

Tosses lost: 7

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/7 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs SRH: PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs MI: PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 5 wickets

PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 34 runs

PBKS vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs RR: PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

SRH vs PBKS: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs

MI vs PBKS: MI won the toss and opted to bowl - MI won by 6 wickets

KKR vs PBKS: PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 wickets