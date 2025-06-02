RCB vs PBKS head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Final With Royal Challengers Bengaluru all set to take on Punjab Kings in the summit clash of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between the two teams ahead of the upcoming clash.

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for the final of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. Both sides will hope to put in their best performance in the upcoming game.

It is worth noting that Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the two best performers in the IPL 2025. Where Punjab Kings finished in first place in the standings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished in second place.

Both sides faced off in Qualifier 1 of the competition, where RCB made quick work of PBKS, bundling them out for 101 runs and chasing down the target and winning the game by eight wickets. As for Punjab Kings, the side went on to play Qualifier 2 and defeated Mumbai Indians in the must-win clash to make it to their second IPL final. Both sides will now hope to put in their best performance as they look to break the trophy curse.

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have taken on each other in the IPL 36 times. Punjab Kings have won the tie 18 times, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the clash 16 times.

RCB IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.

PBKS IPL 2025 squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey.