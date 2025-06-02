RCB vs PBKS, Ahmedabad Weather Report: Will IPL Final be affected due to rain? With Royal Challengers Bengaluru all set to take on Punjab Kings in the final of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the weather report of the upcoming clash between the two sides.

Ahmedabad :

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set to host the summit clash of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Punjab Kings for a shot at the title on June 3. Both sides put in some exceptional performances throughout the season to reach the final.

With the marquee event drawing to a close, many fans have been wondering whether rain could play spoilsport in the much-awaited clash. Much to the fans’ displeasure, the upcoming IPL 2025 final clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings could well be affected by rain.

According to the weather forecast, there is a 62 per cent chance of rain on June 3. However, it is worth noting that the rain is expected to clear after 7 pm, and the game should continue as planned, but if Qualifier 2 of the tournament was any indication, the weather cannot be trusted.

It is worth noting that Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first team to reach the IPL 2025 final. The side finished in second place in the standings and took on table toppers Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. The side put in an exceptional performance in the game, limiting Punjab Kings to a score of 101 runs in the game, and went on to chase down the target comfortably, winning the game by eight wickets and making it to their fourth IPL final and their first in nine years.

As for Punjab Kings, the side topped the points table and hoped for another good showing in the clash against RCB. However, after their loss against Rajat Patidar’s men, Punjab Kings went on to face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, where Shreyas Iyer helped his side register an emphatic win against the five-time champions as Punjab Kings reached their second IPL final.