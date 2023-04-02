RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians head coach Boucher gives update on fitness of Rohit Sharma, Jofra Archer

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each in their opening match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Ahead of the game, MI head coach Mark Boucher has given an update on skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jofra Archer's fitness.

This comes after there were speculations that Rohit might not be available for the opening game as he had missed the captains' photo shoot in Ahmedabad. However, Boucher dismissed all the rumours

"Yes, Rohit is fit. He has trained for the last two days and is 100 per cent ready to go. I think he didn't feel particularly well that morning and just as a precaution, we told him to stay at home," Boucher said.

"There are a lot of photoshoots the boys have had to do. He's not had a lot of time to himself so we thought it was better," he added.

In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Jofra Archer, who himself is coming off a long injury layoff, will lead the MI pace attack.

"Jofra is good, he is 100 per cent ready for tomorrow. He didn't train today, it was an optional training session. He felt that he was ready to put the spikes on tomorrow. We are very happy with his progression since he has been with us. He'll be playing tomorrow."

The five-time champions finished in the last position in the previous edition of the tournament.

"I can't comment too much about last year I wasn't there.

But we have spoken about it, some new talents in the team, new energy, and some guys who have done really well in the previous IPLs.

"They understand that last year we didn't have a good season but things can change very quickly, energies have been good, and we are in a good space."

"If we get off to good start great, if we don't we'll definitely not panic. The IPL is not won in April or March, it's won in May. Hopefully, we can get a good start and get some momentum."

