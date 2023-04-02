RCB vs MI, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

The 5th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season will witness a blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jofra Archer, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell among others will be in action. Both teams will be starting their respective campaign and would want to get off the mark in terms of win soon. RCB have been one of the consistent teams over the last three years making it to the playoffs but they haven't been able to break the door to qualify for the final.

On the other hand, MI have endured a couple of tough seasons after winning the 2020 editions pretty comfortably. They finished 5th in 2021 while ended up at the 10th position last year and clearly, the skipper Rohit Sharma will be under pressure to deliver. However, both teams will miss their key players with MI missing their key pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the entire season.

As for RCB, Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood are unavailable for at least first half of the season while Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the first three matches. Nevertheless, a cracking encounter is expected between these two sides.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the RCB vs MI, 5th Match IPL 2023?

Sunday, 2nd of April

At what time does RCB vs MI, 5th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the RCB vs MI, 5th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Where can you watch RCB vs MI, 5th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch RCB vs MI, 5th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

MI: Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

