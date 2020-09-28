Live Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL: RCB off to a solid start

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL: RCB look to tackle familiar issues in MI clash

Live Cricket Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of RCB vs MI live IPL match from Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to address their pace-bowling concerns when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Monday. RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat. After scores of 14 and 1, Kohli is due for a big one and would be itching to spend more time in the middle. Opener Devdutt Padikkal, who started his IPL career with a classy half-century, did not do much against KXIP and will be aiming for consistency. Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch would be hoping to convert starts into match-winning performances while AB de Villers, who has looked in good touch, will be expected to provide the late fireworks again with the lower-order not inspiring a lot of hope. Here you can follow all the live updates of RCB vs MI live cricket match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score and Updates: RCB 26/0 in 3 overs vs MI

19.46 IST: Pattinson to Finch, FOUR! Little short and Finch hammers it over mid-wicket for another boundary.

19.42 IST: Boult to Finch, SIX! Stand and deliver as it was little overpitched and Finch launches it over long-off for a maximum.

19.39 IST: Pattinson to Finch, FOUR! The batsman dances down the ground and gets a thick edge as the ball races away for a boundary over the third man.

19.31 IST: Boult to Padikka, FOUR! On the pads and the southpaw flicks it through deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

19.29 iST: Trent to start the proceeding with new ball

19.27 IST: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch to open the innings for RCB

19.10 IST: Playing XIs of both teams are out

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

MI have won the toss and have put us to bat first.



3️⃣ changes to our lineup from our previous game. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/rJCF8DMazM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 28, 2020

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

19.01 IST: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

19.00 IST: Adam Zampa all set to make his debut for RCB as he receives his cap from Yuzvendra Chahal. Isuru Udana also joins him in the list.

18.30 IST: Boom Boom vs King Kohli - The biggest battle in Indian Premier League is on

18.12 IST: Another milestone awaits King Kohli.

18.05 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live IPL match from Dubai

