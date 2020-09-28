Live Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL: RCB off to a solid start

Live Cricket Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of RCB vs MI live IPL match from Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to address their pace-bowling concerns when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Monday. RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat. After scores of 14 and 1, Kohli is due for a big one and would be itching to spend more time in the middle. Opener Devdutt Padikkal, who started his IPL career with a classy half-century, did not do much against KXIP and will be aiming for consistency. Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch would be hoping to convert starts into match-winning performances while AB de Villers, who has looked in good touch, will be expected to provide the late fireworks again with the lower-order not inspiring a lot of hope. Here you can follow all the live updates of RCB vs MI live cricket match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
19.46 IST: Pattinson to Finch, FOUR! Little short and Finch hammers it over mid-wicket for another boundary.
19.42 IST: Boult to Finch, SIX! Stand and deliver as it was little overpitched and Finch launches it over long-off for a maximum.
19.39 IST: Pattinson to Finch, FOUR! The batsman dances down the ground and gets a thick edge as the ball races away for a boundary over the third man.
19.31 IST: Boult to Padikka, FOUR! On the pads and the southpaw flicks it through deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.29 iST: Trent to start the proceeding with new ball
19.27 IST: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch to open the innings for RCB
19.10 IST: Playing XIs of both teams are out
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
19.01 IST: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore
19.00 IST: Adam Zampa all set to make his debut for RCB as he receives his cap from Yuzvendra Chahal. Isuru Udana also joins him in the list.
18.30 IST: Boom Boom vs King Kohli - The biggest battle in Indian Premier League is on
18.12 IST: Another milestone awaits King Kohli.
18.05 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live IPL match from Dubai