Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, stats and records

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finished the first half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on a strong note but have faltered since resumption, losing both of their opening games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have also conceded defeats against the same oppositions, and find themselves out of the top-4 at the moment.

With the likes of the Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals catching up, both the sides will be aiming to end the winless run in the second leg.

Let's take a look at the squad and stats as Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians meet the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New Signings

One of the only three franchises (in current season) yet to lift the IPL title, Virat Kohli’s side made a strong start to the 2021 edition. However, with two successive losses in the opening games of the second leg, RCB are currently on the backfoot.

The side was also forced to make wholesale changes in the squad after a number of players were unavailable for the side, including India’s Washington Sundar who suffered a finger injury during India’s tour of England.

IN: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmanta Chameera, George Garton, and Akash Deep

OUT: Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, and Washington Sundar

The defending champions had a shaky start in the 2021 season, losing three of their first five games. They did make a strong comeback to go fourth in the table before the season's suspension, but now find themselves in tricky position with two consecutive defeats.

Rohit Sharma’s MI boast of a full-strength squad which had assembled in the first leg of the season.

IN - None

OUT - None

Head to Head

Matches Played: 28

RCB Won: 10

MI Won: 18