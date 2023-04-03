RCB vs MI: Fans mock Rohit Sharma during the match, call him 'vadapav Sharma' - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER & PTI A section of fans were heard mocking Rohit Sharma

The rivalry among teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has certainly divided fans. This has majorly happened due to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing for the two teams respectively. Massive fanbase of these two cricketers has led to the fan wars on social media and they are often mocked on the platform every now and then. Consequently, the hate for the players has also increased manifold among each other's fans despite the two superstars belonging to the same country, India.

Virat Kohli getting booed at the Wankhede Stadium during IPL was one such low point a few years ago and on Sunday (April 2), Rohit Sharma was mocked by a section of fans at the Chinnaswamy stadium. A video has gone viral on Twitter where fans could be heard calling the MI skipper 'Vadapav Sharma'. While liking one player over the other especially in the IPL is justified, it certainly is not fine to mock players of the other team. The same Rohit Sharma scored five centuries in World Cup 2019 which is a record and the same Virat Kohli who was booed at the Wankhede has scored 76 international tons today.

Here's the video:

As for the match, it was a day to forget for Rohit Sharma as he scored only one run off 10 deliveries before getting out. On the other hand, Virat Kohli lit up the Chinnaswamy Stadium with an unbeaten 82-run knock as he guided RCB in the run-chase alongside skipper Faf du Plessis who also smashed 73 runs. MI will be playing their next game against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 8 (Saturday) while RCB will take the field on April 6 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Du Plessis-led side will be hoping to continue their winning run while MI will look shrug off their early loss in the tournament.

