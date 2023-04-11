RCB vs LSG: Why was Harshal Patel's run-out appeal at non-striker's end turned down by umpire?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harshal Patel tried a run-out at the non-striker's end

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants were involved in a heart-stopping thriller at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. In the end, the LSG side prevailed in the last-ball finish to complete their highest ever run-chase in the cash-rich league. Well, there was a lot of drama in that last ball with Harshal Patel trying to run Ravi Bishnoi out at the non-striker's end with LSG needed a run to win. He missed out on the first attempt when the batter was out of his crease but later affected a direct hit to catch him short of the crease.

However, the umpire turned down the appeal as the bowler was through his bowling action. There has been a lot of confusion over the implementation of the rule of running out at the non-striker's end. According to Law 38.3.1.2, "Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law."

According to this law, Ravi Bishnoi would've been run-out if Harshal had flicked the bails in the first attempt. But once he was through his action, the run-out didn't count and what transpired later was there for everyone to see.

There was more drama filled in the end with the LSG dug out visibly not pleased with the run-out attempt. The visitors ended up scampering a bye in the end as Dinesh Karthik fumbled and couldn't collect the ball cleanly. Crazy celebrations unfolded as RCB lost the game for the fifth time after posting a 200+ total for the fifth time in the history of IPL. This time around they had 213 runs to defend and they lost the game on the final ball.

