RCB vs LSG: Why Quinton de Kock is not playing for Lucknow in clash against Bangalore?

RCB vs LSG: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Lucknow won the toss and opted to bowl first as Rahul made a couple of changes to the team. Notably, Quinton de Kock continues to stay out of the team.

Why Quinton de Kock is not playing for Lucknow?

Quinton de Kock was back with the squad for LSG's third match of the season against SRH. He was not picked as the team did not opt to drop either of Kyle Mayers and/or Marcus Stoinis. Meanwhile, he is still out of the team.

At the toss, Rahul said, "We will be bowling, Going by the history of the ground. Quite simple and straightforward. It is still home for me. I have grown up here and played all my cricket. We got close against CSK as we tried to chase down 220. The crowd will be getting loud and getting behind their side. Few changes- Wood comes back in, Yash is out."

It seems that de Kock is not playing due to team combination as they don't want to disturb the top seven. Kyler Mayers has performed very well in two of the three games. Meanwhile, LSG are looking to go with Marcus Stoinis and Mark Wood is their go-to fast bowler. In the previous match, LSG rested Avesh Khan and Mark Wood as the former was injured, while the latter carried the flu. The duo is back for Rahu's side in place of Yash Thakur and Romario Shepherd.

RCB's Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

LSG's Playing XI:

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

