RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli creates unique record as Faf du Plessis-led Bangalore shine against Lucknow

RCB vs LSG: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has created a unique record in RCB vs LSG game in IPL 2023. Kohli hit a dashing fifty as he continued his brilliant form in the Indian cash-rich league. RCB posted a huge total as Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell powered the finish.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who hit his 46th IPL fifty, has achieved a big feat in the 15th match of IPL 2023. Kohli has now scored 50-plus scores against the most number of teams in the history of IPL. He was earlier leveled with David Warner, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli has now hit 50-plus totals against 13 teams, 1 more than the above three mentioned.

RCB made a brilliant start on the back of Virat Kohli's firepower. Meanwhile, after Kohli departed, du Plessis took charge as he smoked fire in the game. Bishnoi came to bowl his final over in the 15th over and was taken to the cleaners by Maxwell and du Plessis. Meanwhile, he pitched one short and du Plessis timed the ball to perfection from the middle of his bat.

Bangalore made a thumping start with Kohli and Faf du Plessis' show. Kohli was at his best yet against as the former RCB skipper hit his second consecutive fifty in the tournament. He made 82 in the first game against MI and scored 61 in their third game. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were spitting fire against the LSG bowlers as both of them smashed over 50 runs. The trio hit fifty plus scores in the match as Bangalore at 212 in the first innings. Before this match, RCB had one win in two games, while LSG had two in three.

RCB's Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

LSG's Playing XI:

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

