RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything about M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Pitch Report to Records - Royal Challengers Bangalore with a fair game progress in the season will be shoulder to shoulder against Lucknow Super Giants, who are having a wonderful season with two victories and just one loss till date. The match will be hosted at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB have played only two matches in the tournament so far where they won against MI by 8 wickets and lost to KKR by 81 runs. LSG have played three matches out of which they've won two matches against DC and SRH by 50 runs and 5 wickets, respectively.

Now let's take a look the pitch report for RCB vs LSG match-

Pitch Report- By looking at the average first inning score of 183 runs the pitch at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium can be termed as a batsman friendly surface in match. The stadium is known for its shorter boundaries which leads the bowlers to struggle a bit, but the surface will prodive support to the spinners as the match progresses.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium- Number of games

STATS - ODI

Total matches 37

Matches won batting first 14

Matches won bowling first 19

Average 1st Inns scores 233

Average 2nd Inns scores 217

Highest total recorded 383/6 (50 Ov) by IND vs AUS

Lowest total recorded 114/10 (38.5 Ov) by INDW vs RSAW

Highest score chased 329/7 (49.1 Ov) by IRE vs ENG

Lowest score defended 166/4 (22 Ov) by IND vs ENG

STATS - IPL

Total matches 82

Matches won batting first 33

Matches won bowling first 45

Average 1st Inns scores 169

Highest total recorded 263 (20 Ov) by RCB

Lowest total recorded 82 by RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for IPL 2023:

Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad for IPL 2023:

KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

