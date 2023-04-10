RCB vs LSG IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 15th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Royal Challengers Bangalore with a fair game progress in the season will be shoulder to shoulder against Lucknow Super Giants who're having a wonderful season with two victories and just one loss till date. The match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB has played only two matches where they won against MI by 8 wickets and lost to KKR by 81 runs. LSG has played three matches out of which they've won two matches against DC and CSK by 50 runs and 12 runs each.

here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the RCB vs LSG, 15th Match IPL 2023?

RCB vs LSG match 15 will be played on Monday, 10th of April

At what time does RCB vs LSG, the 15th Match of IPL 2023 start?

RCB vs LSG match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the RCB vs LSG, 15th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

RCB vs LSG match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where can you watch the RCB vs LSG match, the 15th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be live on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch RCB vs LSG, the 15th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad for IPL 2023: KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Latest Cricket News