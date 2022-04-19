RCB vs LSG Dream 11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for RCB vs LSG

Follow us on Image Source : IPL LSG celebrates taking a wicket. (File Photo)

RCB vs LSG Dream 11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11 Team, Probable Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match No. 31 of IPL 2022

Tuesday, 7:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Venue Stats

Average first innings total: 171.9

Average powerplay score: 44.8

Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to bestow decent bounce to the bowlers. The surface is also favourable to the batsmen too. A score around 160-170 can be expected.

Probable Playing XI for RCB vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Dream 11 for RCB vs LSG

Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj (VC)

Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manan Vohra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RCB vs LSG 31st Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs LSG 31st Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the RCB vs LSG 31st Match of IPL 2022?

Tuesday, 19th April

At what time RCB vs LSG 31st Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RCB vs LSG 31st Match of IPL 2022 being played?

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai