RCB vs LSG: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 23

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants will face each other today in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are in great form this season as well, winning three out of four matches and they have a chance to become the table-toppers again with a win today. On the other hand, LSG have won and lost two matches each so far and are in seventh place in the table. Ahead of the high-stakes clash, let us have a look at the three player-battles to watch out for:

3 Player Battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 23:

1. Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami

There is still a cloud over Virat Kohli's availability for this clash as he is suffering from an ankle injury. But if he plays, Mohammed Shami's performance with the new ball will matter a lot. The fast bowler has dismissed him five times in 12 innings but has also conceded 107 runs off 77 deliveries with Kohli scoring at a strike-rate of 138.96 against him. Interestingly, Kohli hasn't hit a single six off Shami yet in IPL and the veteran cricketer would want to end that drought in this game, if he plays.

2. Mitchell Marsh vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

With the venue known for hosting high-scoring matches, LSG openers will definitely target the powerplay overs to get off to a flyer. Mitchell Marsh is known to take the attack to the opposition, but he will have to deal with the veteran fast bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has dismissed him once in four innings. Marsh has scored only 20 runs off his bowling in 15 deliveries with only two sixes to his credit.

3. Rishabh Pant vs Krunal Pandya

Rishabh Pant is batting at number three this season in the IPL and might end up facing left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya who is known to also deliver bouncers. The LSG skipper has enjoyed facing Krunal and might unleash himself against him, having scored 80 runs off 46 balls at a strike rate of 174 with nine fours and four sixes. However, Krunal has also enjoyed decent success against him, dismissing Pant three times in 12 innings.

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