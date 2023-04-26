Wednesday, April 26, 2023
     
  5. RCB vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: KKR openers will look for a good start
RCB vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: KKR openers will look for a good start

RCB vs KKR Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League. Follow for latest updates

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2023 19:28 IST
RCB vs KKR
Image Source : INDIA TV RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won their last two matches and will be keen on making it hattrick of wins now. A win here will take them to the top four while a loss will leave them in a mid-table clutter. KKR, on the other hand, have lost their last four matches and another loss will diminish their chances of making it to the playoffs to a lot of extent. This is expected to be a high-scoring game. So who will win this battle?

RCB vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders today

  • Apr 26, 2023 7:28 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Here we go!!!

    KKR openers Jason Roy and N Jagadeesan are out in the middle! Mohammed Siraj has the new nut!!

  • Apr 26, 2023 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Playing XIs

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

  • Apr 26, 2023 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    RCB win the toss and opt to bowl first

    Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first. What will be the par score at this venue?

  • Apr 26, 2023 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report

    The dimensions are small. Longest hit is 71 metres, that's not far by any stretch of the imagination. 102 sixes in the five games played here. When you have a look at the surface, as a batter you need to be consistent and being consistent means you got to give yourself a chance. When I look down here, it actually looks very dry. I am completely fine with the batter turning up here thinking 'let me find my way here, is it going to spin, is it not going to spin.' The batters can catch up. As a bowler, you have to be precise with your skills. If you're not, you disappear too often. 194 is an average score here.

  • Apr 26, 2023 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Virat Kohli set to lead RCB tonight as well!!

    Faf du Plessis will continue to play as an Impact Player.

  • Apr 26, 2023 6:14 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Hello and Welcome!!

    RCB and KKR are set to lock horns today. To start with, how about this for a stat: RCB have not beaten KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2015. Wow!!

    Can they break the jinx today? I, Aditya Kukalyekar, will bring you all the live updates. So Stay tuned....

