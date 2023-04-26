RCB vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: KKR openers will look for a good start

KKR openers Jason Roy and N Jagadeesan are out in the middle! Mohammed Siraj has the new nut!!
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first. What will be the par score at this venue?
The dimensions are small. Longest hit is 71 metres, that's not far by any stretch of the imagination. 102 sixes in the five games played here. When you have a look at the surface, as a batter you need to be consistent and being consistent means you got to give yourself a chance. When I look down here, it actually looks very dry. I am completely fine with the batter turning up here thinking 'let me find my way here, is it going to spin, is it not going to spin.' The batters can catch up. As a bowler, you have to be precise with your skills. If you're not, you disappear too often. 194 is an average score here.
Faf du Plessis will continue to play as an Impact Player.
RCB and KKR are set to lock horns today. To start with, how about this for a stat: RCB have not beaten KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2015. Wow!!
Can they break the jinx today? I, Aditya Kukalyekar, will bring you all the live updates. So Stay tuned....
