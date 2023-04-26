RCB vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: KKR openers will look for a good start

The dimensions are small. Longest hit is 71 metres, that's not far by any stretch of the imagination. 102 sixes in the five games played here. When you have a look at the surface, as a batter you need to be consistent and being consistent means you got to give yourself a chance. When I look down here, it actually looks very dry. I am completely fine with the batter turning up here thinking 'let me find my way here, is it going to spin, is it not going to spin.' The batters can catch up. As a bowler, you have to be precise with your skills. If you're not, you disappear too often. 194 is an average score here.