RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kick off the IPL 2025 resumption after the tournament hit a brief snag, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are on the brink of elimination. RCB will go through to the playoffs if they win on Saturday.

Bengaluru:

The IPL jamboree resumes after a minor setback, eight days after it hit a snag with the Dharamsala episode and the escalating situation at the border between India and Pakistan. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be the first team in action against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will be keen to get the qualification sealed on Saturday, May 17. With the schedule restructured a bit for the resumption, RCB will get done with their home games first, before travelling to Lucknow to finish the league stage.

All the overseas players are available for RCB for their opening clash after the restart, except their lead pacer Josh Hazlewood, who is likely to return to India not before next week. Lungi Ngidi did a pretty decent job in Hazlewood's absence in the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a couple of weeks ago, but since he is also set to depart following the league stage, RCB might give Nuwan Thushara a couple of games under his belt.

For the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it is a do-or-die clash as they will be eliminated if they lose or if the match is a washout. There are chances of pretty heavy rains in Bengaluru on Saturday, as it visible even on Thursday evening, however, the forecast for the match timings are not that alarming. KKR will be without both Rovman Powell and Moeen Ali and they are likely to bring in Anrich Nortje, while adding someone like Venkatesh Iyer to beef up the batting side of things.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 58, RCB vs KKR

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Rinku Singh, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Lungi Ngidi

Probable Playing XIIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Swastik Chikara/Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje