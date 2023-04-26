Wednesday, April 26, 2023
     
RCB vs KKR: Injury update on Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood

RCB are set to face KKR who are yet to lose to them in Bangalore since the 2015 IPL season.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2023 16:57 IST
Josh Hazlewood and Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB have so far won four matches in seven outings while KKR have managed only two wins and are on a four-match losing streak. This is a crucial game for RCB as they will be soon on the road for five consecutive game starting from May 1 before returning to play their last league game on May 21. Meanwhile, ahead of the encounter, RCB have a couple of injury issues still and that is of their skipper Faf du Plessis and pace bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Interestingly, Du Plessis is nursing a rib injury but has played the last couple of matches as an Impact Player. He hasn't led the side and hasn't taken the field while bowling as well with Virat Kohli taking charge. The strategy is likely to continue for RCB with Mike Hesson stating that Faf is making good progress and the team doesn't want to take any risk at this stage.

"Faf is making very good progress. The risk of fielding and diving around and re-injuring is still there. So we won't put him at risk if that's the case," he said. Vyshak Vijaykumar or Karn Sharma are likely to be swapped with Du Plessis as Impact Player depending on RCB are bowling or batting first in the game against KKR.

As for Josh Hazlewood, ESPNCricinfo has reported that the Australian pacer will need one more game to return to full fitness. Moreover, it has also been understood that RCB are waiting for the clearance from the Cricket Australia before he makes it to the playing XI. Recently, RCB's Instagram had posted that Hazlewood is 'almost 100% fit'. Hence, David Willey is likely to get one more game to showcase his skills.

RCB Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

