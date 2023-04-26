RCB vs KKR: From head-to-head to last five meetings, here's how Bangalore and Kolkata fare against each other

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face each other in the 36th match of IPL 2023. After losing their previous game to Chennai Super Kings, KKR will travel to RCB's fortress Chinnaswamy Stadium in a bid to overpower them at their home. As this contest awaits to be kicked off, let's have a look at the head-to-head records and the recent meetings of both teams in IPL.

RCB vs KKR head-to-head details

Kolkata and Bangalore have faced each other 31 times in IPL history. Out of these, Kolkata have got the better of RCB on 17 occasions, while RCB have been victorious 14 times. The two have not played a no-result or a tied game between them.

Total Matches Played: 31

RCB Won: 14

KKR Won: 17

No Result: 0

Highest Score by KKR: 222

Lowest Score by KKR: 128

Highest Score by RCB: 213

Lowest Score by RCB: 49

RCB vs KKR in the last 5 IPL games

In the last five meetings between the two sides, KKR have been victorious on three occasions. Their previous meeting was in the ongoing season of IPL on April 6. In the game, KKR thrashed RCB by 81 runs at their home ground, Eden Gardens. They faced each other once in IPL 2022, where RCB won the match. RCB and KKR faced each other thrice in 2021, and KKR won two matches including the eliminator match and RCB won one match.

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

