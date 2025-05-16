RCB vs KKR Bengaluru Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in IPL 2025 resumption? The last leg of IPL 2025 is all set to get underway with the match between RCB and KKR on Saturday (May 17) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But the weather in Garden City has always been iffy. Will rain play spoilsport in the RCB vs KKR clash? Here's the weather report:



IPL 2025 is set for resumption on Saturday (May 17) after the suspension of one week due to border tensions between India and Pakistan. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are will face each other in the 58th match of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the restart of IPL might not go according to the plans with rain expected to play spoilsport over the weekend.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Bengaluru is for dark clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Moreover, a heavy thunderstorm is also predicted in the evening, with around 8mm of rain expected during the match time. Around two hours of rain is predicted according to Accuweather, which is massive given the importance and context of this game.

KKR are in a must-win situation and even a washout will knock the defending champions out of the tournament. As for RCB, they are sitting pretty in the second place in the points table with 16 points after 11 matches. While a washout won't hurt them much, RCB would desperately want to seal their spot in top two as soon as possible.

The drainage system at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the best in the world, but for it to come into effect, the rain should stop if it interrupts the match. Going by the forecast, things are looking bleak as of now, with rain predicted in Bengaluru from Friday to Sunday.

Both teams will be hoping for the weather to stay fair for the duration of the match. Even the fans will be praying for the rains to stay away from Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, as it is a perfect face-off for the resumption of the season.