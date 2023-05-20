Big blow for RCB fans as it is likely to rain during match against GT | Weather Report

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans are set to face each other in the 70th match of IPL 2023 on May 21. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. However, the city witnessed rain just one day ahead of the game on Saturday. Will rain play spoilsport in the crucial match of the tournament? Let's find out.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Bengaluru -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is high possibility of rain to interrupt the game. There is a chance of rain-showers throughout the day beginning at 1 PM IST. There is more than 50% possibility of rain during match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be very humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 78% to 82% during the match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 26 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 24 degrees celsius towards the end.​​​

What if it rains?

If rain interuppts the game, then there is a possibility of the overs to shorten. And even this is not possible then the match will be abandoned and both teams will have to share one point each. This will also result in RCB who are currently at 14 points, getting 15 points and their Playoffs scenario will be dependent on Mumbai Indians game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they are also at 14 points and will get 16 points, if they win. On the other hand, GT will not be impacted even though they get one more point after winning as they are confortably placed at the first position on the points table.

What are the full squads?

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel

