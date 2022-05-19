RCB vs GT: Kohli consoles Matthew Wade after controversial DRS call; Wade breaks stuff in dressing room

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB (HOTSTAR) Virat Kohli consoles Wade after his controversial dismissal

Matthew Wade was given out in yet another controversial DRS decision in the ongoing match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Maxwell came into the attack during the fifth over, and struck Wade on the pads second ball. Wade immediatley signaled for DRS, for he was sure that there was some bat involved.

The replays came on, and it was sure that the ball deflected before hitting the pads. It was either bat, or gloves, but it was definetely something.

But the third-umpire saw a flat line as the ball passed the bat, took another look, and gave his verdict to send Wade back in the hut. The commentators, Wade himself, and even Virat Kohli couldn't beileve what happened. Kohli put an arm around Wade and consoled him on his way back to the dressing room.

This is not the first time that such a decision has been taken by the third umpire.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was involved in a shocking and bizarre dismissal in the game vs KKR, as the third umpire gave his verdict in a hurry.

The dismissal came on the last ball of the first over vs Southee. Rohit was looking to work the ball towards the leg side, but couldn't do so and the ball went back to the keeper. Jackson was sure of the edge and convinced Shreyas Iyer to take the review.

For starters, it took a really long time for the UltraEdge to come up. When it did, the graph showed a spike before it touched the bat. There was another spike that was on display after the ball had passed the bat.

In a perfect world, the umpire should have taken his time and then made a decision. But the decision came in an instant, and that is what made it bizarre.