RCB vs GT Live: When and where to watch IPL 2026 final on TV and stream online in India?

Ahmedabad :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides won nine fixtures each in their league stage and qualified as the first and second teams, respectively, in the playoffs. In Qualifier 1, the Rajat Patidar-led side had the final laugh after a dominant display and qualified for the summit clash on May 31. Gujarat, on the other hand, had to take the long route, as they beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to qualify for the final.

Bengaluru edge 5-4 in the head-to-head contests and that will give them plenty of confidence, especially keeping the Qualifier 1 win in mind. When it comes to Ahmedabad, the two sides are squared off at 1-1. Last year, on the very ground, RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the final, and that must play a significant part in the minds of the players, especially when it was played on the same pitch.

Meanwhile, both teams have a terrific bowling unit and they are expected to play a massive role tonight. Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj will battle against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Jacob Duffy and needless to say, the bowling unit that dominates tonight will win the tournament.

As things stand, Bengaluru will be slightly ahead in the race, as their batting unit has stepped up time and again. It isn’t limited to just three batters, which is the case for Gujarat. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been a force to reckon with and on their day, no opponent is safe, but in case the top three flop, Bengaluru will walk away with the game rather comfortably.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final broadcast details

When to watch RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final?

The IPL 2026 final between RCB vs GT will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Where to watch RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final can be viewed on the Star Sports network and JioStar.

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