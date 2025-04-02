Live RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Score: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar take on Gujarat's Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Score: The Indian Premier League 2025 heads to Bengaluru as the M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosts the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. RCB look for their second win, while GT look to continue their winning momentum.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujrat Titans in Match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. The hosts have won back-to-back games so far in the tournament and are at the top of the points table. Among batters, Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar have been sensational while Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal have been impactful with the ball.

For Gujarat, Sai Sudarshan has been extremely effective. The likes of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have shown glimpses of their class but are yet to capitalize on their starts. With the ball, Sai Kishore has been brilliant and can play a key part against RCB on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.