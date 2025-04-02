Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Score: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar take on Gujarat's Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler

  Live RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Score: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar take on Gujarat's Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Score: The Indian Premier League 2025 heads to Bengaluru as the M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosts the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. RCB look for their second win, while GT look to continue their winning momentum.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujrat Titans in Match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. The hosts have won back-to-back games so far in the tournament and are at the top of the points table. Among batters, Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar have been sensational while Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal have been impactful with the ball.

For Gujarat, Sai Sudarshan has been extremely effective. The likes of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have shown glimpses of their class but are yet to capitalize on their starts. With the ball, Sai Kishore has been brilliant and can play a key part against RCB on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Score: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar take on Gujarat's Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:01 PM (IST)Apr 02, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update

    Shubman Gill and Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:57 PM (IST)Apr 02, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live from Chinnaswamy!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB are currently undefeated in IPL 2025, winning both their matches while Gujarat have won one out of their two matches. The toss is coming up shortly.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Rcb GT Live Score Live Score Cricket Virat Kohli Phil Salt Shubman Gill Jos Buttler
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\